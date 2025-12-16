- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|176
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSDm#
|251
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSDm#
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15
Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.
-
Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).
-
Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.
-
Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.
⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.
Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.
High floating losses hidden behind small wins
The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.
It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.
Not Recommend at all