Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 отзыв
Надежность
103 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 300 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
176
Прибыльных трейдов:
130 (73.86%)
Убыточных трейдов:
46 (26.14%)
Лучший трейд:
45.70 USD
Худший трейд:
-11.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
Общий убыток:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (36.86 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
52.86 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.23
Торговая активность:
86.69%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
36.71%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
9 дней
Фактор восстановления:
5.48
Длинных трейдов:
101 (57.39%)
Коротких трейдов:
75 (42.61%)
Профит фактор:
2.20
Мат. ожидание:
1.43 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.54 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.53 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-45.81 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-45.81 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
1.96%
Годовой прогноз:
23.73%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
По эквити:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +45.70 USD
Худший трейд: -12 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +36.86 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -45.81 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Средняя оценка:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

2026.01.13 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 13:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 04:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 02:17
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 08:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
