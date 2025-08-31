SignaleKategorien
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
36 Wochen
4 / 6.9K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 195%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
175
Gewinntrades:
140 (80.00%)
Verlusttrades:
35 (20.00%)
Bester Trade:
12.63 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.47 USD
Bruttoprofit:
277.99 USD (28 153 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-83.36 USD (7 700 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (14.47 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
32.44 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading-Aktivität:
54.57%
Max deposit load:
12.65%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.45
Long-Positionen:
73 (41.71%)
Short-Positionen:
102 (58.29%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.33
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-5.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-14.47 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.01%
Jahresprognose:
109.31%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
Kapital:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.63 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.47 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.90 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
noch 79 ...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 01:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.15 15:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Kopieren

