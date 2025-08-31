- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|93
|EURUSD
|80
|XAUUSD
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|110
|EURUSD
|65
|XAUUSD
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|7K
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.58 × 66
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.04 × 174
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach.
I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.
- Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Monthly target -5%.
- Yearly target-100%.
- Recommended balance-2000$
Contact:
https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1
Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.
You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!
Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.