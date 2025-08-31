SignalsSections
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
4 / 6.9K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 195%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
140 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
35 (20.00%)
Best trade:
12.63 USD
Worst trade:
-14.47 USD
Gross Profit:
277.99 USD (28 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.36 USD (7 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (14.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.44 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
54.57%
Max deposit load:
12.65%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.45
Long Trades:
73 (41.71%)
Short Trades:
102 (58.29%)
Profit Factor:
3.33
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.99 USD
Average Loss:
-2.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-5.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.01%
Annual Forecast:
109.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
By Equity:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.63 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
79 more...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Average rating:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 01:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.15 15:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
