Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 comentarios
Fiabilidad
36 semanas
4 / 6.5K USD
incremento desde 2025 195%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
175
Transacciones Rentables:
140 (80.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
35 (20.00%)
Mejor transacción:
12.63 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.47 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
277.99 USD (28 153 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-83.36 USD (7 700 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (14.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
32.44 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Actividad comercial:
54.57%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.65%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
13.45
Transacciones Largas:
73 (41.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
102 (58.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.33
Beneficio Esperado:
1.11 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.99 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-5.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-14.47 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.01%
Pronóstico anual:
109.31%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máxima:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
De fondos:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +12.63 USD
Peor transacción: -14 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5.90 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 67
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
otros 79...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Evaluación media:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 01:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.15 15:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
