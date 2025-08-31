SinaisSeções
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 comentários
Confiabilidade
36 semanas
4 / 6.9K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 195%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
175
Negociações com lucro:
140 (80.00%)
Negociações com perda:
35 (20.00%)
Melhor negociação:
12.63 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
277.99 USD (28 153 pips)
Perda bruta:
-83.36 USD (7 700 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (14.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
32.44 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.33
Atividade de negociação:
54.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
12.65%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
13.45
Negociações longas:
73 (41.71%)
Negociações curtas:
102 (58.29%)
Fator de lucro:
3.33
Valor esperado:
1.11 USD
Lucro médio:
1.99 USD
Perda média:
-2.38 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-5.90 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-14.47 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
9.01%
Previsão anual:
109.31%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máximo:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +12.63 USD
Pior negociação: -14 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.90 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.58 × 66
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
79 mais ...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Classificação Média:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 01:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.15 15:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
