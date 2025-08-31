SinyallerBölümler
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
22 hafta
1 / 1.2K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 121%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
103
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
81 (78.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
22 (21.36%)
En iyi işlem:
12.63 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
159.87 USD (16 189 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-38.76 USD (3 490 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (32.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
32.44 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.52%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.44%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
9.57
Alış işlemleri:
37 (35.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
66 (64.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.12
Beklenen getiri:
1.18 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.97 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-3.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.53 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
16.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
202.78%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
12.65 USD (8.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
Varlığa göre:
31.69% (48.41 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 64
GBPUSD 37
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 47
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 5.1K
GBPUSD 5.6K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.63 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +32.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live
1.26 × 155
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading — waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I consistently apply stop-loss orders to protect capital. In rare cases where a stop-loss is not set, I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-5000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Koichi Tanaka
285
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 19:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.02 16:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.02 06:26
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.02 06:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.02 06:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
