Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 отзыва
Надежность
36 недель
4 / 6.9K USD
прирост с 2025 195%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
175
Прибыльных трейдов:
140 (80.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
35 (20.00%)
Лучший трейд:
12.63 USD
Худший трейд:
-14.47 USD
Общая прибыль:
277.99 USD (28 153 pips)
Общий убыток:
-83.36 USD (7 700 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (14.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
32.44 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.33
Торговая активность:
54.57%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.65%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
13.45
Длинных трейдов:
73 (41.71%)
Коротких трейдов:
102 (58.29%)
Профит фактор:
3.33
Мат. ожидание:
1.11 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.99 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-5.90 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.47 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
9.01%
Годовой прогноз:
109.31%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 USD
Максимальная:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
По эквити:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 110
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +12.63 USD
Худший трейд: -14 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +14.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.90 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

Средняя оценка:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

