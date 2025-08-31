시그널섹션
Md Delowar Hossen

Expert

Md Delowar Hossen
3 리뷰
안정성
37
4 / 6.5K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 196%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
179
이익 거래:
142 (79.32%)
손실 거래:
37 (20.67%)
최고의 거래:
12.63 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.47 USD
총 수익:
283.02 USD (28 661 pips)
총 손실:
-87.24 USD (8 069 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (14.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
32.44 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.33
거래 활동:
54.57%
최대 입금량:
12.65%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
13.53
롱(주식매수):
73 (40.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
106 (59.22%)
수익 요인:
3.24
기대수익:
1.09 USD
평균 이익:
1.99 USD
평균 손실:
-2.36 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-5.90 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-14.47 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
9.43%
연간 예측:
114.47%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.03 USD
최대한의:
14.47 USD (5.67%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
8.22% (12.56 USD)
자본금별:
40.26% (98.32 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 97
EURUSD 80
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 111
EURUSD 65
XAUUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 7K
XAUUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +12.63 USD
최악의 거래: -14 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +14.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.90 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
TickmillEU-Live
0.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.69 × 77
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 174
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
79 더...
I am a skilled Forex trader with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the forex markets. My trading methodology is based on pure price action, with a strong emphasis on patience, discipline, and precision. I focus exclusively on high-quality setups and avoid overtrading, waiting for price to reach key levels before entering a position. Risk management is integral to my approach. 

I closely monitor the trade and manually close it if the market moves against the position. I do not use any high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. All trades are 100% manual, based on technical analysis and market structure. To accurately assess the performance of this strategy, I recommend copying trades for a minimum of 30 consecutives days.

  • Trading pair- EURUSD, GBPUSD.
  • Monthly target -5%.
  • Yearly target-100%.
  • Recommended balance-2000$


Contact:

https://wa.me/qr/ZEI6JMU4DJIPC1

https://t.me/Delowarhossen22

평균 평점:
Koichi Tanaka
286
Koichi Tanaka 2025.08.31 09:37 
 

Occasionally trading without a stop loss may work, but consistently using it is safer and more professional. Overall, your strategy looks solid.

Thomas Peterffy
235
Thomas Peterffy 2025.08.31 03:42 
 

You're really doing great. Thank you Delowar Hossen!

Aleksey Yekimov
945
Aleksey Yekimov 2025.08.27 07:07 
 

Highly disciplined trading with excellent risk management. No overtrading. Recommended for those seeking steady and safe growth.

2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.22 01:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.15 15:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 22:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.14 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 19:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
