NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

Different logic and execution behavior

Independent risk parameters

Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

Multi-strategy EA deployment

Risk segmented per EA & setup

Exposure managed at portfolio level

Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.

This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.

Longevity is the goal.

Connect

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade