Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
130 Wochen
1 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 131%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
593
Gewinntrades:
493 (83.13%)
Verlusttrades:
100 (16.86%)
Bester Trade:
23 949.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7 197.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
291 889.06 USD (829 212 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-105 108.18 USD (465 415 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (5 671.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
25 025.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
94.61%
Max deposit load:
4.54%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.51
Long-Positionen:
593 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.78
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
314.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
592.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 051.08 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-13 824.70 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13 824.70 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.57%
Jahresprognose:
55.43%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
925.55 USD
Maximaler:
13 824.70 USD (8.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.05% (1 015.31 USD)
Kapital:
12.37% (6 664.92 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 592
EURUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 187K
EURUSD 86
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 364K
EURUSD 42
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +23 949.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 198 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5 671.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13 824.70 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
LotasTradingLimited-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.31 × 51
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 18
FXGlory-Real Server
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.19 × 112
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.55 × 113
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.94 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
4.43 × 221
GQCapital-Live
4.80 × 603
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Keine Bewertungen
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 18:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 02:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.03 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.18 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
