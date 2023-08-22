SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 131%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
593
Profit Trades:
493 (83.13%)
Loss Trades:
100 (16.86%)
Best trade:
23 949.36 USD
Worst trade:
-7 197.60 USD
Gross Profit:
291 889.06 USD (829 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-105 108.18 USD (465 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (5 671.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 025.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
94.61%
Max deposit load:
4.54%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
13.51
Long Trades:
593 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.78
Expected Payoff:
314.98 USD
Average Profit:
592.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1 051.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-13 824.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 824.70 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.57%
Annual Forecast:
55.43%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
925.55 USD
Maximal:
13 824.70 USD (8.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.05% (1 015.31 USD)
By Equity:
12.37% (6 664.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 592
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 187K
EURUSD 86
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 364K
EURUSD 42
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23 949.36 USD
Worst trade: -7 198 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 671.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 824.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
LotasTradingLimited-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.31 × 51
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 18
FXGlory-Real Server
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.19 × 112
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.55 × 113
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.94 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
4.43 × 221
GQCapital-Live
4.80 × 603
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

No reviews
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 18:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 02:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.03 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.18 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD
30 USD per month
131%
1
0
USD
448K
USD
130
99%
593
83%
95%
2.77
314.98
USD
12%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.