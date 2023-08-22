СигналыРазделы
0 отзывов
Надежность
130 недель
1 / 0 USD
прирост с 2023 131%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
593
Прибыльных трейдов:
493 (83.13%)
Убыточных трейдов:
100 (16.86%)
Лучший трейд:
23 949.36 USD
Худший трейд:
-7 197.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
291 889.06 USD (829 212 pips)
Общий убыток:
-105 108.18 USD (465 415 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (5 671.16 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
25 025.36 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.23
Торговая активность:
94.61%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.54%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
17
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
13.51
Длинных трейдов:
593 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.78
Мат. ожидание:
314.98 USD
Средняя прибыль:
592.07 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 051.08 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-13 824.70 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-13 824.70 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
4.57%
Годовой прогноз:
55.43%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
925.55 USD
Максимальная:
13 824.70 USD (8.46%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.05% (1 015.31 USD)
По эквити:
12.37% (6 664.92 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 592
EURUSD 1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 187K
EURUSD 86
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 364K
EURUSD 42
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +23 949.36 USD
Худший трейд: -7 198 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5 671.16 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -13 824.70 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
LotasTradingLimited-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.31 × 51
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 18
FXGlory-Real Server
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.19 × 112
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.55 × 113
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.94 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
4.43 × 221
GQCapital-Live
4.80 × 603
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Нет отзывов
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 18:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 02:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.03 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.18 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
