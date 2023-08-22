SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
130 semanas
1 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 131%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
593
Negociações com lucro:
493 (83.13%)
Negociações com perda:
100 (16.86%)
Melhor negociação:
23 949.36 USD
Pior negociação:
-7 197.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
291 889.06 USD (829 212 pips)
Perda bruta:
-105 108.18 USD (465 415 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
28 (5 671.16 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
25 025.36 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
94.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.54%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
13.51
Negociações longas:
593 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.78
Valor esperado:
314.98 USD
Lucro médio:
592.07 USD
Perda média:
-1 051.08 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-13 824.70 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-13 824.70 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
4.57%
Previsão anual:
55.43%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
925.55 USD
Máximo:
13 824.70 USD (8.46%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.05% (1 015.31 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.37% (6 664.92 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 592
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 187K
EURUSD 86
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 364K
EURUSD 42
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +23 949.36 USD
Pior negociação: -7 198 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5 671.16 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13 824.70 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
LotasTradingLimited-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.31 × 51
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 18
FXGlory-Real Server
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.19 × 112
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.55 × 113
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.94 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
4.43 × 221
GQCapital-Live
4.80 × 603
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Sem comentários
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 18:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.17 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 07:29
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 02:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.03 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:37
No swaps are charged
2025.03.18 18:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 13:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD
30 USD por mês
131%
1
0
USD
448K
USD
130
99%
593
83%
95%
2.77
314.98
USD
12%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.