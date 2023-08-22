信号部分
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 51318885 eP v5 XAUUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0条评论
可靠性
130
1 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 131%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
593
盈利交易:
493 (83.13%)
亏损交易:
100 (16.86%)
最好交易:
23 949.36 USD
最差交易:
-7 197.60 USD
毛利:
291 889.06 USD (829 212 pips)
毛利亏损:
-105 108.18 USD (465 415 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (5 671.16 USD)
最大连续盈利:
25 025.36 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.23
交易活动:
94.61%
最大入金加载:
4.54%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
13.51
长期交易:
593 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.78
预期回报:
314.98 USD
平均利润:
592.07 USD
平均损失:
-1 051.08 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-13 824.70 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13 824.70 USD (4)
每月增长:
4.57%
年度预测:
55.43%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
925.55 USD
最大值:
13 824.70 USD (8.46%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.05% (1 015.31 USD)
净值:
12.37% (6 664.92 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 592
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 187K
EURUSD 86
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 364K
EURUSD 42
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +23 949.36 USD
最差交易: -7 198 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +5 671.16 USD
最大连续亏损: -13 824.70 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
LotasTradingLimited-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.31 × 51
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 16
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.11 × 18
FXGlory-Real Server
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.19 × 112
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.55 × 113
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.94 × 93
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
4.43 × 221
GQCapital-Live
4.80 × 603
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

