MOD: Modine Manufacturing Company

158.51 USD 6.30 (4.14%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MOD hat sich für heute um 4.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 154.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 159.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Modine Manufacturing Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
154.90 159.53
Jahresspanne
64.79 159.53
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
152.21
Eröffnung
155.12
Bid
158.51
Ask
158.81
Tief
154.90
Hoch
159.53
Volumen
1.546 K
Tagesänderung
4.14%
Monatsänderung
20.77%
6-Monatsänderung
106.55%
Jahresänderung
21.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
