MOD: Modine Manufacturing Company
158.51 USD 6.30 (4.14%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MOD hat sich für heute um 4.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 154.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 159.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Modine Manufacturing Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MOD News
Tagesspanne
154.90 159.53
Jahresspanne
64.79 159.53
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 152.21
- Eröffnung
- 155.12
- Bid
- 158.51
- Ask
- 158.81
- Tief
- 154.90
- Hoch
- 159.53
- Volumen
- 1.546 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.14%
- Monatsänderung
- 20.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 106.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 21.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K