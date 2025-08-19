QuotesSections
MOD: Modine Manufacturing Company

152.83 USD 0.37 (0.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MOD exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.60 and at a high of 153.49.

Follow Modine Manufacturing Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MOD News

Daily Range
151.60 153.49
Year Range
64.79 155.73
Previous Close
152.46
Open
151.70
Bid
152.83
Ask
153.13
Low
151.60
High
153.49
Volume
223
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
16.44%
6 Months Change
99.15%
Year Change
17.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%