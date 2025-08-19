Currencies / MOD
MOD: Modine Manufacturing Company
152.83 USD 0.37 (0.24%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOD exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.60 and at a high of 153.49.
Follow Modine Manufacturing Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
151.60 153.49
Year Range
64.79 155.73
- Previous Close
- 152.46
- Open
- 151.70
- Bid
- 152.83
- Ask
- 153.13
- Low
- 151.60
- High
- 153.49
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 16.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 99.15%
- Year Change
- 17.48%
