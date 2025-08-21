Valute / MOD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MOD: Modine Manufacturing Company
154.92 USD 3.59 (2.26%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MOD ha avuto una variazione del -2.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 152.25 e ad un massimo di 159.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Modine Manufacturing Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MOD News
- Modine (MOD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Yuchai International (CYD) This Year?
- MOD vs. THRM: Which Thermal Management Stock is the Better Buy?
- Il titolo Modine Manufacturing raggiunge massimo storico a $156,00
- Modine Manufacturing stock hits all-time high at $156.00
- Investors Heavily Search Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Here is What You Need to Know
- Could the Back Half of Fiscal 2026 Unlock Modine's Margin Growth?
- Modine (MOD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Modine (MOD) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- PHIN or MOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Modine Manufacturing stock hits all-time high at 147.09 USD
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Will Momentum in Climate Solutions Business Support Modine's Growth?
- Is Modine on Track to Reach $2B in Data Center Revenues by 2028?
- Recent Price Trend in Modine (MOD) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Modine Surges 75% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is a Trending Stock
- NIO's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?
- Here's Why You Should Retain Honda Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Here's Why You Should Offload Toyota Stock From Your Portfolio
- PHIN or MOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Modine (MOD) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
Intervallo Giornaliero
152.25 159.29
Intervallo Annuale
64.79 159.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 158.51
- Apertura
- 157.80
- Bid
- 154.92
- Ask
- 155.22
- Minimo
- 152.25
- Massimo
- 159.29
- Volume
- 1.591 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 101.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.09%
20 settembre, sabato