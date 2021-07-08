MQL vps stop server function

Hello,

normally by right clicking on the rented MQL vps there always has been the function "Stop Server". This is gone apparently (see screenshot). Is this function gone forever or will it be available again soon?

Thanks and best regards

Johannes

 
  1. Hier können wir deutsch sprechen.
  2. Aber es ist etwas der falsche Ort.
  3. Es könnte aber sein, dass das (jetzt) mit "Hosting abbestellen" gemeint ist.
  4. Schalte mal das Terminal auf Englisch und schau, was angezeigt wird.
  5. Aber entweder frag hier: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/371546 (als Reaktion auf die Aktualisierung)
  6. oder da im eng. Forum: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371495
  7. oder im russ. Forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/371494
Die neue MetaTrader 5 Plattform Build 2980: Push-Benachrichtigungen und Handelsoperationen
Die neue MetaTrader 5 Plattform Build 2980: Push-Benachrichtigungen und Handelsoperationen
  • 2021.06.18
  • www.mql5.com
Das Update der MetaTrader 5 Plattform wird am Freitag, den 18. Juni 2021, veröffentlicht...
 
Changing to english still only gives one option "Cancel Hosting". This option was there before, but additionally it was possible to pause the hosting. The other links that you gave refer to Metatrader 5 not 4. Can anybody confirm the problem please?
 
You can migrate the empty charts (without EAs attached onto it) and without any signal subscription.
Because MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, it is Metatrader).
So, pass empty charts to this Metatrader, and this VPS will not trade anymore.
 
Ok, but that is a lot more unhandy than before. So this feature will not come back? I see in the web terminal of MQL where the VPS subscriptions can be managed, the feature "stop server" is still available, right?
 
Nach §6 Vers 5 gilt: "Wenn der Nutzer die Miete abbricht, werden die Kosten nicht erstattet"

Eine vorübergehendes Stilllegen gibt es nicht, wird wohl auch nicht kommen.

Selbst im Jahr 2019 galt bereits: "No, by stopping your VPS, will not pause your subscription period."

 
Die Funktion war doch kürzlich noch da. Und wie gesagt im Web Terminal gibt es sie noch (siehe angehängter Screenshot), oder etwa nicht?


 
Ich verwende das Web Terminal nicht, weil, was sollte ich mit einem Web Terminal auf eine virtuellen VPS?
