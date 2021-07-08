MQL vps stop server function
- Johannes Katzer:
Hello,
normally by right clicking on the rented MQL vps there always has been the function "Stop Server". This is gone apparently (see screenshot). Is this function gone forever or will it be available again soon?
Thanks and best regards
Johannes
- Hier können wir deutsch sprechen.
- Aber es ist etwas der falsche Ort.
- Es könnte aber sein, dass das (jetzt) mit "Hosting abbestellen" gemeint ist.
- Schalte mal das Terminal auf Englisch und schau, was angezeigt wird.
- Aber entweder frag hier: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/371546 (als Reaktion auf die Aktualisierung)
- oder da im eng. Forum: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371495
- oder im russ. Forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/371494
- 2021.06.18
- www.mql5.com
Because MQL5 VPS = "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, it is Metatrader).
So, pass empty charts to this Metatrader, and this VPS will not trade anymore.
You can migrate the empty charts (without EAs attached onto it) and without any signal subscription.
Ok, but that is a lot more unhandy than before. So this feature will not come back? I see in the web terminal of MQL where the VPS subscriptions can be managed, the feature "stop server" is still available, right?
Nach §6 Vers 5 gilt: "Wenn der Nutzer die Miete abbricht, werden die Kosten nicht erstattet"
Eine vorübergehendes Stilllegen gibt es nicht, wird wohl auch nicht kommen.
Selbst im Jahr 2019 galt bereits: "No, by stopping your VPS, will not pause your subscription period."
Die Funktion war doch kürzlich noch da. Und wie gesagt im Web Terminal gibt es sie noch (siehe angehängter Screenshot), oder etwa nicht?
Die Funktion war doch kürzlich noch da. Und wie gesagt im Web Terminal gibt es sie noch (siehe angehängter Screenshot), oder etwa nicht?
