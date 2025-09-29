Indikatoren: ATR Probability Levels
Toller Indikator! Ich habe dasselbe mit Puffern erstellt, irgendeine Idee, wie man Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus für jeden Tag darstellen kann, anstatt nur den aktuellen Tag zu haben?
Hier ist meine bisherige Version. Aber ich kann keinen Weg finden, um 10 Tage Tagesbalken für jeden"aktuellen Zeitrahmen" Bar zu bekommen.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|B_ATR_Levels.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Skullnick" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- Einstellungen für Indikatorplots #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "Resistance 1" #property indicator_style1 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label2 "Resistance 2" #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label3 "Resistance 3" #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label4 "Support 1" #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label5 "Support 2" #property indicator_style5 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width6 1 #property indicator_label6 "Support 3" #property indicator_style6 STYLE_DASH //--- Eingaben input int inpAtrPeriod = 21; // ATR-Zeitraum //--- Indikatorpuffer double ExtR1Buffer[]; double ExtR2Buffer[]; double ExtR3Buffer[]; double ExtS1Buffer[]; double ExtS2Buffer[]; double ExtS3Buffer[]; // Gewichte für den durchschnittlichen wahren Bereich double dWeights[]; // Globale Variable double dATR = 0; double dPreviousClose = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Benutzerdefinierte Initialisierungsfunktion für Indikatoren | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Zuordnung von Indikatorpuffern SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtR1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Widerstand Stufe 1 SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtR2Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Widerstand Stufe 2 SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtR3Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Widerstand Stufe 3 SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtS1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Unterstützung Stufe 1 SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtS2Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Unterstützung Stufe 2 SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtS3Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); // Unterstützung Stufe 3 ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR1Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR2Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtR3Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS1Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS2Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ExtS3Buffer, true); // Größe der Gewichte ändern ArrayResize(dWeights, inpAtrPeriod); // Glättung einstellen double dSmoothing = 2.0 / (ArraySize(dWeights) + 1); // Berechnung der Gewichte for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++) dWeights[i] = dSmoothing * MathPow(1 - dSmoothing, i); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Benutzerdefinierte Indikator-Iterationsfunktion| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- // Tägliche Daten abrufen und prüfen, ob die Daten ausreichen MqlRates oDailyRates[]; ArraySetAsSeries(oDailyRates, true); int iLast = 0; if(prev_calculated == 0) iLast = rates_total - 1; else iLast = rates_total - prev_calculated; //--- Levels berechnen for(int i = iLast; i >= 0 && !IsStopped();i--) { int iNumDaysCopied = CopyRates(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 1, inpAtrPeriod + 1, oDailyRates); if(iNumDaysCopied >= (inpAtrPeriod+1) && bIsNewDay() == true) { // Berechnung der ATR für den Tag dATR = dCalculateATR(oDailyRates); dPreviousClose = oDailyRates[0].close; } ExtR1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.5 * dATR; ExtR2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 0.75 * dATR; ExtR3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose + 1.0 * dATR; ExtS1Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.5 * dATR; ExtS2Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 0.75 * dATR; ExtS3Buffer[i] = dPreviousClose - 1.0 * dATR; } //--- Rückgabewert von prev_calculated für den nächsten Aufruf return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ATR berechnen| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double dCalculateATR(const MqlRates &oRates[]) { double dValue = 0; int iIndex = 0; for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(dWeights); i++) { double dHL = oRates[i].high - oRates[i].low; double dHCp = MathAbs(oRates[i].high - oRates[i+1].close); double dLCp = MathAbs(oRates[i].low - oRates[i+1].close); double dTR = MathMax(MathMax(dHL, dHCp),dLCp); dValue += dTR * dWeights[iIndex]; iIndex++; } return dValue; } //----------------------------- // -- Check New Day //----------------------------- bool bIsNewDay(void) { bool bNewDay = false; static datetime oDateOld; datetime oDateNew[1]; MqlDateTime oStructDateOld; MqlDateTime oStructDateNew; // Array der aktuellen Zeit nach New_Time kopieren int iCopyHandle = CopyTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 0, 1, oDateNew); TimeToStruct(oDateNew[0] , oStructDateNew); TimeToStruct(oDateOld , oStructDateOld); // Bei erfolgreicher Kopie if(iCopyHandle>0) { // Wenn der neue Tag if(oStructDateNew.day != oStructDateOld.day) { bNewDay = true; oDateOld = oDateNew[0]; } } return bNewDay; }
Hallo
Sie können versuchen, eine horizontale Linie zu erstellen, indem Sie
ObjectCreate(0,_name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0);
und Startzeit + 'n' Perioden als Stoppzeit.
Hallo
Sie können versuchen, eine horizontale Linie zu erstellen, indem Sie
und Startzeit + 'n' Perioden als Stoppzeit.
Die horizontale Linie erstreckt sich immer über das gesamte Diagramm - Sie können sie nicht durch einen Zeitparameter begrenzen: https: //www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline
- www.mql5.com
Haftungsausschluss: Ich nehme an, wie Sie sagten, dass er Fehler enthält; ich habe ihn nicht selbst kompiliert.
- Freie Handelsapplikationen
- Über 8.000 Signale zum Kopieren
- Wirtschaftsnachrichten für die Lage an den Finanzmärkte
Sie stimmen der Website-Richtlinie und den Nutzungsbedingungen zu.
ATR Probability Levels:
Wahrscheinlichkeitsebenen auf Basis des ATR. Die "Wahrscheinlichkeit" wird auf der Grundlage der projizierten Average True Range und des vorherigen Schlusskurses berechnet.
Autor: Mladen Rakic