Signal skipped as no symbol found
Anscheinend - ich habe keine Erfahrung mit Signalen - nennt Dein Broker GBPUSD anders, vielleicht mit etwas davor oder danach - kannst Du irgendwo einstellen, was als GBPUSD gehandelt werden soll?
Aber mach einmal ein Screenshot vom GBPUSD-chart..
Aus der History des Signals sieht man:
Bei dessen Broker heißt >GBPUSD< also >GBPUSD.<
Ich weiß jetzt nicht, ob und wenn doch wo man die beiden 'verbinden' kann - Prof. Dr. Google hüllte sich mir gegenüber darüber in Schweigen. :(
Ich glaube Metatrader ist diese Woche in Urlaub, aber:
- schau Dir noch einmal Deine Verbindung zum Signal an - vielleicht kann man da etwas ändern?
- Schreib dem Signalanbieter, bei 51 Abonnenten sollten andere das Problem gehabt haben - nutze dessen Bewertungs-Tab und schreib auf Englisch!
- Scheib an den Service.
Und wie kann man das anpassen?
Hier hab ich jetzt das gefunden:
"Provider is trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the
same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Can I map symbols with
different names by myself? In other words, is it possible to copy GOLD
trades to XAUUSD?
No, you are not allowed to specify rules of mapping Provider's and Subscriber's symbols. The client terminal automatically maps Forex trading symbols like EURUSD*. If Provider has symbol EURUSD! and Subscriber has symbol EURUSD (or vice versa), client terminal automatically detects similarity of such trading instruments and replaces their names when copying trading signals."
Danach sollte es keine Probleme geben, also melde es dem Service!!
Das steht aber auch noch drin:
"In what cases subscription can be canceled automatically?
To correctly copy trades from Provider's account to Subscriber's account at least the same trading symbols are required. When you subscribe to a signal, the client terminal checks if symbols on both accounts match, i.e. if Subscriber has all the symbols used by Provider to trade and open positions. Only if this check is passed, the client terminal will allow you to copy trades.
If at some point Provider will trade symbol that Subscriber does not have, copying of trades will be automatically canceled and the terminal will display the corresponding dialog box and log to the Journal."
- bulbrokers.com
Offenbar gibt es ab dem neuen Jahr in Deutschland ein Verbot für Signale und manche (deutschen) Broker erlauben das nicht mehr ihren (nur deutschen?) Kunden - such Dir einen anderen Broker.
Bevor Du 'was änderst, frag Deinen Broker dazu!!
- Freie Handelsapplikationen
- Über 8.000 Signale zum Kopieren
- Wirtschaftsnachrichten für die Lage an den Finanzmärkte
Sie stimmen der Website-Richtlinie und den Nutzungsbedingungen zu.
Hallo,
ich habe vor ein paar Tegen das Signal abonniert: https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/244236
Jedoch konnte keines der Signale an meinem Terminal (MT4) umgesetzt werden.
Stattdessen tauchen jedesmal folgende Fehlermeldungen auf:
2017.01.02 11:27:33.405 '210567': Signal - #24683437 sell 0.10 GBPUSD. at 1.23326 sl: 1.23086 skipped as no symbol found
An was könnte das liegen?
Gruß, Siruz