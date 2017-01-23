Signal skipped as no symbol found

Neuer Kommentar
 

 Hallo,

ich habe vor ein paar Tegen das Signal abonniert: https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/244236 

 Jedoch konnte keines der Signale an meinem Terminal (MT4) umgesetzt werden.

Stattdessen tauchen jedesmal folgende Fehlermeldungen auf: 

2017.01.02 11:27:33.405 '210567': Signal - #24683437 sell 0.10 GBPUSD. at 1.23326 sl: 1.23086 skipped as no symbol found

 An was könnte das liegen?  

 

Gruß, Siruz 


Anscheinend - ich habe keine Erfahrung mit Signalen - nennt Dein Broker GBPUSD anders, vielleicht mit etwas davor oder danach - kannst Du irgendwo einstellen, was als GBPUSD gehandelt werden soll?

Aber mach einmal ein Screenshot vom GBPUSD-chart..

 

Wo man den Namen abändern kann, habe ich noch nicht gefunden. Das Symbol heisst GBPUSD

 

 

Aus der History des Signals sieht man:

2016.12.23 11:02        Buy     0.10    GBPUSD.         1.22550         1.22850                 2016.12.26 02:00        1.22850         -0.29           30.00   [sl]

Bei dessen Broker heißt >GBPUSD< also >GBPUSD.<

Ich weiß jetzt nicht, ob und wenn doch wo man die beiden 'verbinden' kann - Prof. Dr. Google hüllte sich mir gegenüber darüber in Schweigen. :(

Ich glaube Metatrader ist diese Woche in Urlaub, aber:

  1. schau Dir noch einmal Deine Verbindung zum Signal an - vielleicht kann  man da etwas ändern?
  2. Schreib dem Signalanbieter, bei 51 Abonnenten sollten andere das Problem gehabt haben - nutze dessen Bewertungs-Tab und schreib auf Englisch!
  3. Scheib an den Service.
 
Und wie kann man das anpassen?
 
Marco Berger:
Und wie kann man das anpassen?

Hier hab ich jetzt das gefunden:

"Provider is trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Can I map symbols with different names by myself? In other words, is it possible to copy GOLD trades to XAUUSD?
No, you are not allowed to specify rules of mapping Provider's and Subscriber's symbols. The client terminal automatically maps Forex trading symbols like EURUSD*. If Provider has symbol EURUSD! and Subscriber has symbol EURUSD (or vice versa), client terminal automatically detects similarity of such trading instruments and replaces their names when copying trading signals."

Danach sollte es keine Probleme geben, also melde es dem Service!!


Das steht aber auch noch drin:

"In what cases subscription can be canceled automatically?
To correctly copy trades from Provider's account to Subscriber's account at least the same trading symbols are required. When you subscribe to a signal, the client terminal checks if symbols on both accounts match, i.e. if Subscriber has all the symbols used by Provider to trade and open positions. Only if this check is passed, the client terminal will allow you to copy trades.

If at some point Provider will trade symbol that Subscriber does not have, copying of trades will be automatically canceled and the terminal will display the corresponding dialog box and log to the Journal."

FAQ | Bulbrokers.com
  • bulbrokers.com
What are Signals? The special "Signals" section at MQL5.community website allows all registered users to broadcast their own trading operations from their MetaTrader 4 trading accounts, as well as to subscribe to copy deals into their trading accounts from Signals of other traders. Each trading signal has its own page in the Signals section...
 
Ich habe das gleiche Problem, aber die Antworten bringen mich hier irgendwie nicht weiter :/
 
bin relativ neu hier. Wo kann man es dem Service melden? Einafch da in dem Forum schreiben oder gibt es einen eMail Kontakt?
 

Offenbar gibt es ab dem neuen Jahr in Deutschland ein Verbot für Signale und manche (deutschen) Broker erlauben das nicht mehr ihren (nur deutschen?) Kunden - such Dir einen anderen Broker.

Bevor Du 'was änderst, frag Deinen Broker dazu!!

 

Oder kann es sein das das nicht klappt, weil ich zwei Symbole habe. Einmal GBPUSD mit Spread und GBPUSDc mit minimalen Spread und Kommision?

Der Broker heisst GBE Brokers

 
Zuvor hatte ich ein anderes Signal abonniert dessen Symbol ohne dem Punkt am Ende war. Da hatte alles reibungslos geklappt.
