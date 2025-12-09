信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
45
盈利交易:
28 (62.22%)
亏损交易:
17 (37.78%)
最好交易:
121.62 USD
最差交易:
-61.41 USD
毛利:
847.08 USD (4 625 pips)
毛利亏损:
-426.42 USD (2 912 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (116.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
121.62 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
74.83%
最大入金加载:
6.66%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
20 小时
采收率:
4.25
长期交易:
22 (48.89%)
短期交易:
23 (51.11%)
利润因子:
1.99
预期回报:
9.35 USD
平均利润:
30.25 USD
平均损失:
-25.08 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-87.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-87.76 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.42%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.06 USD
最大值:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
净值:
0.44% (439.15 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 18
EURUSD 17
AUDUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 159
EURUSD 166
AUDUSD 97
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 844
EURUSD 475
AUDUSD 394
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +121.62 USD
最差交易: -61 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +116.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -87.76 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 136
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
8 更多...
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
没有评论
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
