交易:
45
盈利交易:
28 (62.22%)
亏损交易:
17 (37.78%)
最好交易:
121.62 USD
最差交易:
-61.41 USD
毛利:
847.08 USD (4 625 pips)
毛利亏损:
-426.42 USD (2 912 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (116.91 USD)
最大连续盈利:
121.62 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
74.83%
最大入金加载:
6.66%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
20 小时
采收率:
4.25
长期交易:
22 (48.89%)
短期交易:
23 (51.11%)
利润因子:
1.99
预期回报:
9.35 USD
平均利润:
30.25 USD
平均损失:
-25.08 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-87.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-87.76 USD (3)
每月增长:
0.42%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.06 USD
最大值:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
净值:
0.44% (439.15 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|18
|EURUSD
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|159
|EURUSD
|166
|AUDUSD
|97
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|844
|EURUSD
|475
|AUDUSD
|394
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +121.62 USD
最差交易: -61 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +116.91 USD
最大连续亏损: -87.76 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.22 × 1328
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 136
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 373
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.11 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 215
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.73 × 207
**📌 Signal Description**
This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.
### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**
- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**
- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X
- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**
- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management
- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**
- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic
### **📈 Performance Philosophy**
The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.
### **💼 Recommended Conditions**
- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**
- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**
- Keep the platform running 24/5
- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring
### **⚠️ Important**
This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
