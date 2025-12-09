- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
56
Gewinntrades:
35 (62.50%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (37.50%)
Bester Trade:
121.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-61.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
969.08 USD (5 348 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-455.96 USD (3 094 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (116.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
121.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
75.88%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.18
Long-Positionen:
29 (51.79%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (48.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
9.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
27.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-21.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-87.76 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.51%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.06 USD
Maximaler:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
Kapital:
0.44% (439.15 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|222
|GBPUSD
|174
|AUDUSD
|117
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|834
|GBPUSD
|893
|AUDUSD
|527
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +121.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -61 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +116.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -87.76 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.22 × 1328
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 136
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 373
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.11 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 215
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.73 × 207
noch 8 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
**📌 Signal Description**
This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.
### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**
- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**
- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X
- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**
- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management
- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**
- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic
### **📈 Performance Philosophy**
The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.
### **💼 Recommended Conditions**
- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**
- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**
- Keep the platform running 24/5
- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring
### **⚠️ Important**
This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
50 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
3
100%
56
62%
76%
2.12
9.16
USD
USD
0%
1:200