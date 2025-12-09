SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
56
Gewinntrades:
35 (62.50%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (37.50%)
Bester Trade:
121.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-61.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
969.08 USD (5 348 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-455.96 USD (3 094 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (116.91 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
121.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
75.88%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.18
Long-Positionen:
29 (51.79%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (48.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
9.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
27.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-21.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-87.76 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.51%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.06 USD
Maximaler:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
Kapital:
0.44% (439.15 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 222
GBPUSD 174
AUDUSD 117
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 834
GBPUSD 893
AUDUSD 527
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +121.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -61 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +116.91 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -87.76 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 136
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
noch 8 ...
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
