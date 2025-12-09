**📌 Signal Description**





This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:

**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**





These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.





### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**





- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**





- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X





- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**





- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management





- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**





- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic





### **📈 Performance Philosophy**





The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.





All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.

Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.





### **💼 Recommended Conditions**





- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**





- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**





- Keep the platform running 24/5





- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring





### **⚠️ Important**





This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.