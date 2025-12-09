SinaisSeções
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
48
Negociações com lucro:
30 (62.50%)
Negociações com perda:
18 (37.50%)
Melhor negociação:
121.62 USD
Pior negociação:
-61.41 USD
Lucro bruto:
889.70 USD (4 894 pips)
Perda bruta:
-429.62 USD (2 931 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (116.91 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
121.62 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.31
Atividade de negociação:
75.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.66%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
22 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.64
Negociações longas:
25 (52.08%)
Negociações curtas:
23 (47.92%)
Fator de lucro:
2.07
Valor esperado:
9.58 USD
Lucro médio:
29.66 USD
Perda média:
-23.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-87.76 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
0.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.06 USD
Máximo:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.44% (439.15 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
GBPUSD 18
AUDUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 185
GBPUSD 159
AUDUSD 117
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 597
GBPUSD 844
AUDUSD 522
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +121.62 USD
Pior negociação: -61 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +116.91 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -87.76 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 136
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
8 mais ...
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
Sem comentários
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
