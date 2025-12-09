SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
48
Transacciones Rentables:
30 (62.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
18 (37.50%)
Mejor transacción:
121.62 USD
Peor transacción:
-61.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
889.70 USD (4 894 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-429.62 USD (2 931 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (116.91 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
121.62 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
75.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.66%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.64
Transacciones Largas:
25 (52.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
23 (47.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.07
Beneficio Esperado:
9.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
29.66 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-87.76 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.46%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.06 USD
Máxima:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
De fondos:
0.44% (439.15 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
GBPUSD 18
AUDUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 185
GBPUSD 159
AUDUSD 117
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 597
GBPUSD 844
AUDUSD 522
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +121.62 USD
Peor transacción: -61 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +116.91 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -87.76 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 136
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
otros 8...
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
