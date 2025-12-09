- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
48
Transacciones Rentables:
30 (62.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
18 (37.50%)
Mejor transacción:
121.62 USD
Peor transacción:
-61.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
889.70 USD (4 894 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-429.62 USD (2 931 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (116.91 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
121.62 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
75.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.66%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.64
Transacciones Largas:
25 (52.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
23 (47.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.07
Beneficio Esperado:
9.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
29.66 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-87.76 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.46%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.06 USD
Máxima:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
De fondos:
0.44% (439.15 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|19
|GBPUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|185
|GBPUSD
|159
|AUDUSD
|117
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|597
|GBPUSD
|844
|AUDUSD
|522
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +121.62 USD
Peor transacción: -61 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +116.91 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -87.76 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.22 × 1328
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.63 × 136
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 373
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.11 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 215
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.73 × 207
otros 8...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
**📌 Signal Description**
This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.
### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**
- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**
- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X
- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**
- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management
- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**
- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic
### **📈 Performance Philosophy**
The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.
### **💼 Recommended Conditions**
- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**
- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**
- Keep the platform running 24/5
- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring
### **⚠️ Important**
This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
