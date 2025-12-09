SignalsSections
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
28 (62.22%)
Loss Trades:
17 (37.78%)
Best trade:
121.62 USD
Worst trade:
-61.41 USD
Gross Profit:
847.08 USD (4 625 pips)
Gross Loss:
-425.57 USD (2 912 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (116.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.62 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
70.54%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.26
Long Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Short Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
9.37 USD
Average Profit:
30.25 USD
Average Loss:
-25.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-87.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.06 USD
Maximal:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
By Equity:
0.44% (439.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 18
EURUSD 17
AUDUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 159
EURUSD 166
AUDUSD 97
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 844
EURUSD 475
AUDUSD 394
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.62 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.76 USD

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.63 × 136
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
No reviews
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
