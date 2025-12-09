- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
83
이익 거래:
52 (62.65%)
손실 거래:
31 (37.35%)
최고의 거래:
121.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-61.41 USD
총 수익:
1 396.31 USD (7 920 pips)
총 손실:
-636.14 USD (4 433 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (116.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
139.64 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.33
거래 활동:
79.18%
최대 입금량:
8.44%
최근 거래:
14 분 전
주별 거래 수:
30
평균 유지 시간:
20 시간
회복 요인:
7.67
롱(주식매수):
31 (37.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
52 (62.65%)
수익 요인:
2.19
기대수익:
9.16 USD
평균 이익:
26.85 USD
평균 손실:
-20.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-87.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-87.76 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.06 USD
최대한의:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
자본금별:
0.93% (935.44 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|32
|AUDUSD
|14
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|339
|GBPUSD
|269
|AUDUSD
|157
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|818
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +121.62 USD
최악의 거래: -61 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +116.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -87.76 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.22 × 1328
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 137
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.67 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.95 × 373
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.11 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 215
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|3.33 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.22 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.70 × 147
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.73 × 207
**📌 Signal Description**
This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.
### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**
- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**
- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X
- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**
- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management
- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**
- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic
### **📈 Performance Philosophy**
The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.
### **💼 Recommended Conditions**
- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**
- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**
- Keep the platform running 24/5
- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring
### **⚠️ Important**
This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
