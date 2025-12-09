시그널섹션
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 3 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 리뷰
안정성
4
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
83
이익 거래:
52 (62.65%)
손실 거래:
31 (37.35%)
최고의 거래:
121.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-61.41 USD
총 수익:
1 396.31 USD (7 920 pips)
총 손실:
-636.14 USD (4 433 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (116.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
139.64 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.33
거래 활동:
79.18%
최대 입금량:
8.44%
최근 거래:
14 분 전
주별 거래 수:
30
평균 유지 시간:
20 시간
회복 요인:
7.67
롱(주식매수):
31 (37.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
52 (62.65%)
수익 요인:
2.19
기대수익:
9.16 USD
평균 이익:
26.85 USD
평균 손실:
-20.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-87.76 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-87.76 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.06 USD
최대한의:
99.06 USD (0.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.81 USD)
자본금별:
0.93% (935.44 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 32
AUDUSD 14
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 339
GBPUSD 269
AUDUSD 157
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD 818
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +121.62 USD
최악의 거래: -61 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +116.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -87.76 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.22 × 1328
FXOpen-MT5
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 8
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 137
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.67 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.95 × 373
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.82 × 215
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.70 × 147
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
8 더...
**📌 Signal Description**

This signal focuses on **high-quality, low-frequency setups** across three highly stable cross-pairs:
**EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD.**

These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain **low drawdown and consistent monthly returns**.

### **⚙️ Strategy Logic**

- ✔️ Selective entries only — **low number of trades, but high-probability setups**

- ✔️ Martingale 1.25X

- ✔️ Grid system: **maximum of 10 grid levels only**

- ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

- ✔️ Lot size : **0.02% of equity**

- ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

### **📈 Performance Philosophy**

The goal of this signal is **stability over aggression**.

All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring **smooth equity growth** even with a modest leverage of **1:20**.
Subscribers can expect **low drawdown**, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

### **💼 Recommended Conditions**

- Minimum Deposit: **$1000+**

- Leverage: **1:20 or higher**

- Keep the platform running 24/5

- Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

### **⚠️ Important**

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes **quality over quantity**, making it ideal for traders who prefer **consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management**.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
