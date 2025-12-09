信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0条评论
可靠性
43
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2025 501%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7 398
盈利交易:
5 301 (71.65%)
亏损交易:
2 097 (28.35%)
最好交易:
590.20 USD
最差交易:
-77.66 USD
毛利:
15 607.23 USD (669 044 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 590.31 USD (631 051 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (204.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
980.25 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
95.37%
最大入金加载:
64.69%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
626
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
12.63
长期交易:
4 298 (58.10%)
短期交易:
3 100 (41.90%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
1.08 USD
平均利润:
2.94 USD
平均损失:
-3.62 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-634.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-634.65 USD (14)
每月增长:
26.02%
年度预测:
315.74%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.76 USD
最大值:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
净值:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2370
USDJPY 2132
EURJPY 1783
GBPUSD 1113
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY -19K
USDJPY 7.5K
EURJPY 43K
GBPUSD 6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +590.20 USD
最差交易: -78 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +204.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -634.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.76 × 1673
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
6 更多...
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
没有评论
2025.12.11 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
