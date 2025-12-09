- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
7 398
盈利交易:
5 301 (71.65%)
亏损交易:
2 097 (28.35%)
最好交易:
590.20 USD
最差交易:
-77.66 USD
毛利:
15 607.23 USD (669 044 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 590.31 USD (631 051 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (204.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
980.25 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
95.37%
最大入金加载:
64.69%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
626
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
12.63
长期交易:
4 298 (58.10%)
短期交易:
3 100 (41.90%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
1.08 USD
平均利润:
2.94 USD
平均损失:
-3.62 USD
最大连续失误:
14 (-634.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-634.65 USD (14)
每月增长:
26.02%
年度预测:
315.74%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.76 USD
最大值:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
净值:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2370
|USDJPY
|2132
|EURJPY
|1783
|GBPUSD
|1113
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPJPY
|-19K
|USDJPY
|7.5K
|EURJPY
|43K
|GBPUSD
|6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +590.20 USD
最差交易: -78 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +204.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -634.65 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.76 × 1673
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
没有评论
