Trades:
5 805
Bénéfice trades:
4 224 (72.76%)
Perte trades:
1 581 (27.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
435.10 USD
Pire transaction:
-73.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
12 004.91 USD (590 013 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 602.40 USD (526 127 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (204.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
848.64 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.09%
Dernier trade:
41 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
108
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
23.12
Longs trades:
3 355 (57.80%)
Courts trades:
2 450 (42.20%)
Facteur de profit:
2.14
Rendement attendu:
1.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.84 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-107.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-276.90 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.24%
Prévision annuelle:
463.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.76 USD
Maximal:
276.90 USD (3.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.46% (196.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.89% (471.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|1834
|USDJPY
|1718
|EURJPY
|1360
|GBPUSD
|893
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|995
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-4.2K
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURJPY
|45K
|GBPUSD
|9.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Meilleure transaction: +435.10 USD
Pire transaction: -73 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +204.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -107.55 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1358
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
