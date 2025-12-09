SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
43 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 506%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
7 501
Transacciones Rentables:
5 368 (71.56%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 133 (28.44%)
Mejor transacción:
590.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-77.66 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
15 753.75 USD (674 121 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 660.88 USD (636 668 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
33 (204.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
980.25 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
95.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
64.69%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
535
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
12.75
Transacciones Largas:
4 376 (58.34%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 125 (41.66%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.06
Beneficio Esperado:
1.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.93 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-634.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-634.65 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
24.32%
Pronóstico anual:
295.05%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.76 USD
Máxima:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
De fondos:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2394
USDJPY 2162
EURJPY 1818
GBPUSD 1127
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPJPY -18K
USDJPY 8K
EURJPY 42K
GBPUSD 5.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +590.20 USD
Peor transacción: -78 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +204.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -634.65 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1685
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
otros 6...
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AFSID FX Hunter Pro
99 USD al mes
506%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
43
100%
7 501
71%
95%
2.05
1.08
USD
34%
1:500
Copiar

