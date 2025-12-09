- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
7 501
Transacciones Rentables:
5 368 (71.56%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 133 (28.44%)
Mejor transacción:
590.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-77.66 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
15 753.75 USD (674 121 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-7 660.88 USD (636 668 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
33 (204.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
980.25 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
95.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
64.69%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
535
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
12.75
Transacciones Largas:
4 376 (58.34%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 125 (41.66%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.06
Beneficio Esperado:
1.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.93 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-634.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-634.65 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
24.32%
Pronóstico anual:
295.05%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4.76 USD
Máxima:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
De fondos:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2394
|USDJPY
|2162
|EURJPY
|1818
|GBPUSD
|1127
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|USDJPY
|8K
|EURJPY
|42K
|GBPUSD
|5.9K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +590.20 USD
Peor transacción: -78 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +204.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -634.65 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1685
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
otros 6...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
99 USD al mes
506%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
USD
USD
43
100%
7 501
71%
95%
2.05
1.08
USD
USD
34%
1:500