- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 801
Profit Trade:
4 221 (72.76%)
Loss Trade:
1 580 (27.24%)
Best Trade:
435.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 002.82 USD (589 813 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 601.92 USD (526 053 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (204.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
848.64 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.99%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
103
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
23.12
Long Trade:
3 351 (57.77%)
Short Trade:
2 450 (42.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.14
Profitto previsto:
1.10 USD
Profitto medio:
2.84 USD
Perdita media:
-3.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-107.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-276.90 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
38.21%
Previsione annuale:
463.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.76 USD
Massimale:
276.90 USD (3.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.46% (196.46 USD)
Per equità:
5.07% (405.71 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|1834
|USDJPY
|1718
|EURJPY
|1356
|GBPUSD
|893
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|995
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|-4.2K
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURJPY
|45K
|GBPUSD
|9.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +435.10 USD
Worst Trade: -73 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +204.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -107.55 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.75 × 1358
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
59USD al mese
400%
0
0
USD
USD
8K
USD
USD
40
100%
5 801
72%
100%
2.14
1.10
USD
USD
6%
1:500