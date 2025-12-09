SegnaliSezioni
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
40 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 59 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 400%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 801
Profit Trade:
4 221 (72.76%)
Loss Trade:
1 580 (27.24%)
Best Trade:
435.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 002.82 USD (589 813 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 601.92 USD (526 053 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (204.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
848.64 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.99%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
103
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
23.12
Long Trade:
3 351 (57.77%)
Short Trade:
2 450 (42.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.14
Profitto previsto:
1.10 USD
Profitto medio:
2.84 USD
Perdita media:
-3.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-107.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-276.90 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
38.21%
Previsione annuale:
463.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.76 USD
Massimale:
276.90 USD (3.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.46% (196.46 USD)
Per equità:
5.07% (405.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 1834
USDJPY 1718
EURJPY 1356
GBPUSD 893
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 1.9K
USDJPY 2.1K
EURJPY 1.5K
GBPUSD 995
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY -4.2K
USDJPY 14K
EURJPY 45K
GBPUSD 9.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +435.10 USD
Worst Trade: -73 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +204.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -107.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1358
VantageInternational-Live 12
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
6 più
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Non ci sono recensioni
