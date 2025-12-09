- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
8 291
이익 거래:
5 891 (71.05%)
손실 거래:
2 400 (28.95%)
최고의 거래:
590.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-77.66 USD
총 수익:
16 837.45 USD (712 812 pips)
총 손실:
-8 189.45 USD (675 064 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
33 (204.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
980.25 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
95.18%
최대 입금량:
64.69%
최근 거래:
60 분 전
주별 거래 수:
498
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
13.63
롱(주식매수):
4 619 (55.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 672 (44.29%)
수익 요인:
2.06
기대수익:
1.04 USD
평균 이익:
2.86 USD
평균 손실:
-3.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-634.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-634.65 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
28.73%
연간 예측:
348.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.76 USD
최대한의:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
자본금별:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2652
|USDJPY
|2343
|EURJPY
|2015
|GBPUSD
|1281
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPJPY
|-20K
|USDJPY
|11K
|EURJPY
|45K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +590.20 USD
최악의 거래: -78 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +204.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -634.65 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.73 × 1792
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 99 USD
541%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
44
100%
8 291
71%
95%
2.05
1.04
USD
USD
34%
1:500