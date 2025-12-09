시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 리뷰
안정성
44
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 541%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8 291
이익 거래:
5 891 (71.05%)
손실 거래:
2 400 (28.95%)
최고의 거래:
590.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-77.66 USD
총 수익:
16 837.45 USD (712 812 pips)
총 손실:
-8 189.45 USD (675 064 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
33 (204.38 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
980.25 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
95.18%
최대 입금량:
64.69%
최근 거래:
60 분 전
주별 거래 수:
498
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
13.63
롱(주식매수):
4 619 (55.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 672 (44.29%)
수익 요인:
2.06
기대수익:
1.04 USD
평균 이익:
2.86 USD
평균 손실:
-3.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-634.65 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-634.65 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
28.73%
연간 예측:
348.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.76 USD
최대한의:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
자본금별:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2652
USDJPY 2343
EURJPY 2015
GBPUSD 1281
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPJPY 2.8K
USDJPY 2.6K
EURJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPJPY -20K
USDJPY 11K
EURJPY 45K
GBPUSD 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +590.20 USD
최악의 거래: -78 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +204.38 USD
연속 최대 손실: -634.65 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.73 × 1792
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
6 더...
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.11 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AFSID FX Hunter Pro
월별 99 USD
541%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
44
100%
8 291
71%
95%
2.05
1.04
USD
34%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.