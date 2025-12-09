SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX Hunter Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
43 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 509%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 606
Gewinntrades:
5 433 (71.43%)
Verlusttrades:
2 173 (28.57%)
Bester Trade:
590.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-77.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
15 832.45 USD (679 291 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 686.75 USD (640 301 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
33 (204.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
980.25 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
95.37%
Max deposit load:
64.69%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
569
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
12.83
Long-Positionen:
4 401 (57.86%)
Short-Positionen:
3 205 (42.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-634.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-634.65 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
22.57%
Jahresprognose:
273.91%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.76 USD
Maximaler:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
Kapital:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2431
USDJPY 2187
EURJPY 1843
GBPUSD 1145
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2.6K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -18K
USDJPY 8.7K
EURJPY 42K
GBPUSD 6.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +590.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +204.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -634.65 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.76 × 1703
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
noch 6 ...
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.11 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
