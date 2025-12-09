- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 606
Gewinntrades:
5 433 (71.43%)
Verlusttrades:
2 173 (28.57%)
Bester Trade:
590.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-77.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
15 832.45 USD (679 291 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 686.75 USD (640 301 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
33 (204.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
980.25 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
95.37%
Max deposit load:
64.69%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
569
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
12.83
Long-Positionen:
4 401 (57.86%)
Short-Positionen:
3 205 (42.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.06
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.07 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-634.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-634.65 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
22.57%
Jahresprognose:
273.91%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.76 USD
Maximaler:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
Kapital:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2431
|USDJPY
|2187
|EURJPY
|1843
|GBPUSD
|1145
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|USDJPY
|8.7K
|EURJPY
|42K
|GBPUSD
|6.2K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +590.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +204.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -634.65 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.76 × 1703
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
• Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
99 USD pro Monat
509%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
USD
USD
43
100%
7 606
71%
95%
2.05
1.07
USD
USD
34%
1:500