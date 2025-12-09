The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 4 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 17 LiteFinance-ECN3.com 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.00 × 20 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 30 xChief-DirectFX 0.00 × 9 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.02 × 207 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.28 × 94 Axi-US05-Live 0.36 × 78 Coinexx-Demo 0.44 × 223 ICTrading-Live32 0.74 × 38 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.75 × 1656 Exness-Real33 1.00 × 4 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 1.13 × 39 RoboForex-ProCent-3 1.27 × 15 VantageInternational-Live 16 1.42 × 33 RoboForex-Prime 1.69 × 26 Axi-US02-Live 1.76 × 202 FBS-Real-9 3.32 × 25 STARTRADERINTL-Live 3.43 × 14 VantageInternational-Live 3 3.53 × 104 FBS-Real-3 4.20 × 20 6 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor