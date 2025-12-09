SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX Hunter Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 493%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 298
Profit Trades:
5 236 (71.74%)
Loss Trades:
2 062 (28.25%)
Best trade:
590.20 USD
Worst trade:
-77.66 USD
Gross Profit:
15 309.28 USD (664 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 420.72 USD (622 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (204.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
980.25 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
95.37%
Max deposit load:
64.69%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
739
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.43
Long Trades:
4 278 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
3 020 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.92 USD
Average Loss:
-3.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-634.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-634.65 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
30.56%
Annual Forecast:
370.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.76 USD
Maximal:
634.65 USD (7.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.84% (634.65 USD)
By Equity:
33.53% (2 683.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2329
USDJPY 2113
EURJPY 1759
GBPUSD 1097
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2.5K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPUSD 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -14K
USDJPY 7K
EURJPY 43K
GBPUSD 5.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +590.20 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -634.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1656
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
6 more...
AFSID FX.Hunter Pro Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4
•     Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD
•     Pair: GBPUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY,EURJPY
•     Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
No reviews
2025.12.11 02:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFSID FX Hunter Pro
99 USD per month
493%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
42
100%
7 298
71%
95%
2.06
1.08
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

