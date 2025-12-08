信号部分
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
241
盈利交易:
217 (90.04%)
亏损交易:
24 (9.96%)
最好交易:
21.30 USD
最差交易:
-33.64 USD
毛利:
375.13 USD (20 867 pips)
毛利亏损:
-111.68 USD (7 352 pips)
最大连续赢利:
45 (56.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
56.35 USD (45)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
10.09%
最大入金加载:
10.73%
最近交易:
20 几分钟前
每周交易:
22
平均持有时间:
18 分钟
采收率:
7.83
长期交易:
157 (65.15%)
短期交易:
84 (34.85%)
利润因子:
3.36
预期回报:
1.09 USD
平均利润:
1.73 USD
平均损失:
-4.65 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-22.58 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-33.64 USD (1)
每月增长:
19.12%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7.76 USD
最大值:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
净值:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 241
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 263
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +21.30 USD
最差交易: -34 USD
最大连续赢利: 45
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +56.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -22.58 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


