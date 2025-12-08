- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|242
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|265
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
-
The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility.
-
Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.
-
Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):
-
$1,000 = Low Risk
-
$500 = Medium Risk
-
$200 = High Risk
-
Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.
-
Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk.
-
No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:
USD
USD
USD