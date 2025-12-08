SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
242
Gewinntrades:
218 (90.08%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (9.92%)
Bester Trade:
21.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-33.64 USD
Bruttoprofit:
376.97 USD (20 959 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-111.68 USD (7 352 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
45 (56.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
56.35 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading-Aktivität:
10.09%
Max deposit load:
10.73%
Letzter Trade:
24 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
7.89
Long-Positionen:
158 (65.29%)
Short-Positionen:
84 (34.71%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-22.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-33.64 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
19.33%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
7.76 USD
Maximaler:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
Kapital:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 265
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 45
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +56.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -22.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
1000 USD pro Monat
23%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
100%
242
90%
10%
3.37
1.10
USD
5%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.