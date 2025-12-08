SignalsSections
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 20%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
196 (89.49%)
Loss Trades:
23 (10.50%)
Best trade:
21.30 USD
Worst trade:
-33.64 USD
Gross Profit:
347.22 USD (19 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111.30 USD (7 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (45.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
45.24 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
20.38%
Max deposit load:
10.73%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.01
Long Trades:
140 (63.93%)
Short Trades:
79 (36.07%)
Profit Factor:
3.12
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.77 USD
Average Loss:
-4.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-22.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.76 USD
Maximal:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
By Equity:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 219
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 236
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.30 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.58 USD

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


2025.12.16 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
