Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 200 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 4%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
49
Bénéfice trades:
42 (85.71%)
Perte trades:
7 (14.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
65.70 USD (3 802 pips)
Perte brute:
-17.17 USD (860 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (25.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.39 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Activité de trading:
4.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.68%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
49
Temps de détention moyen:
14 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.53
Longs trades:
29 (59.18%)
Courts trades:
20 (40.82%)
Facteur de profit:
3.83
Rendement attendu:
0.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-0.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.78 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
7.76 USD
Maximal:
8.78 USD (0.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.73% (8.78 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.13% (1.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 49
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.90 USD
Pire transaction: -9 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
