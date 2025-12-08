- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|49
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|2.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PUPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
-
The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility.
-
Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.
-
Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):
-
$1,000 = Low Risk
-
$500 = Medium Risk
-
$200 = High Risk
-
Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.
-
Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk.
-
No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:
