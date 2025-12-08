SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
241
Negociações com lucro:
217 (90.04%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (9.96%)
Melhor negociação:
21.30 USD
Pior negociação:
-33.64 USD
Lucro bruto:
375.13 USD (20 867 pips)
Perda bruta:
-111.68 USD (7 352 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
45 (56.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
56.35 USD (45)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.30
Atividade de negociação:
10.09%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.73%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
22
Tempo médio de espera:
18 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
7.83
Negociações longas:
157 (65.15%)
Negociações curtas:
84 (34.85%)
Fator de lucro:
3.36
Valor esperado:
1.09 USD
Lucro médio:
1.73 USD
Perda média:
-4.65 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-22.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-33.64 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
19.12%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
7.76 USD
Máximo:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 241
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.s 263
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.30 USD
Pior negociação: -34 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +56.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -22.58 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


Sem comentários
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
1000 USD por mês
23%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
100%
241
90%
10%
3.35
1.09
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.