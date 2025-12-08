СигналыРазделы
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 20%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
219
Прибыльных трейдов:
196 (89.49%)
Убыточных трейдов:
23 (10.50%)
Лучший трейд:
21.30 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
347.22 USD (19 167 pips)
Общий убыток:
-111.30 USD (7 334 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
38 (45.24 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
45.24 USD (38)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.28
Торговая активность:
20.38%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.73%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
102
Ср. время удержания:
20 минут
Фактор восстановления:
7.01
Длинных трейдов:
140 (63.93%)
Коротких трейдов:
79 (36.07%)
Профит фактор:
3.12
Мат. ожидание:
1.08 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.77 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.84 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-22.58 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-33.64 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
19.63%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
7.76 USD
Максимальная:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
По эквити:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 219
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.s 236
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.s 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +21.30 USD
Худший трейд: -34 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 38
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +45.24 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -22.58 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUPrime-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


Нет отзывов
2025.12.16 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
