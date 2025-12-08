SegnaliSezioni
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
42 (85.71%)
Loss Trade:
7 (14.29%)
Best Trade:
9.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
65.70 USD (3 802 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17.17 USD (860 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (25.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.39 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.40
Attività di trading:
4.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.68%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
49
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.53
Long Trade:
29 (59.18%)
Short Trade:
20 (40.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.83
Profitto previsto:
0.99 USD
Profitto medio:
1.56 USD
Perdita media:
-2.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-0.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.78 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.76 USD
Massimale:
8.78 USD (0.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.73% (8.78 USD)
Per equità:
0.13% (1.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 49
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.90 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.