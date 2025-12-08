シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1000  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
242
利益トレード:
218 (90.08%)
損失トレード:
24 (9.92%)
ベストトレード:
21.30 USD
最悪のトレード:
-33.64 USD
総利益:
376.97 USD (20 959 pips)
総損失:
-111.68 USD (7 352 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
45 (56.35 USD)
最大連続利益:
56.35 USD (45)
シャープレシオ:
0.30
取引アクティビティ:
10.09%
最大入金額:
10.73%
最近のトレード:
10 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
23
平均保有時間:
18 分
リカバリーファクター:
7.89
長いトレード:
158 (65.29%)
短いトレード:
84 (34.71%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.38
期待されたペイオフ:
1.10 USD
平均利益:
1.73 USD
平均損失:
-4.65 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-22.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-33.64 USD (1)
月間成長:
19.33%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
7.76 USD
最大の:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.s 265
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +21.30 USD
最悪のトレード: -34 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 45
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +56.35 USD
最大連続損失: -22.58 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
1000 USD/月
23%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
5
100%
242
90%
10%
3.37
1.10
USD
5%
1:500
コピー

