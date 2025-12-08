SinyallerBölümler
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 4%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
49
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
42 (85.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (14.29%)
En iyi işlem:
9.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-8.78 USD
Brüt kâr:
65.70 USD (3 802 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-17.17 USD (860 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (25.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
25.39 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.40
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.68%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
49
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.53
Alış işlemleri:
29 (59.18%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (40.82%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.83
Beklenen getiri:
0.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.56 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-0.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.78 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.04%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
7.76 USD
Maksimum:
8.78 USD (0.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.73% (8.78 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.13% (1.64 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.s 49
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.s 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -9 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


İnceleme yok
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.