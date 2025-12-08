SeñalesSecciones
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 23%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
242
Transacciones Rentables:
218 (90.08%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (9.92%)
Mejor transacción:
21.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-33.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
376.97 USD (20 959 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-111.68 USD (7 352 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
45 (56.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
56.35 USD (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Actividad comercial:
10.09%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.73%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
7.89
Transacciones Largas:
158 (65.29%)
Transacciones Cortas:
84 (34.71%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.38
Beneficio Esperado:
1.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.73 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-22.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-33.64 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
19.33%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.76 USD
Máxima:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
De fondos:
4.83% (61.36 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.s 265
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.30 USD
Peor transacción: -34 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +56.35 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -22.58 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PUPrime-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 09:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
