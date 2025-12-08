- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|318
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
HalcyonFX Goldie CORE
-
The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility.
-
Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.
-
Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):
Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior
-
You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):
-
$1,000 = Low Risk
-
$500 = Medium Risk
-
$200 = High Risk
-
Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)
-
Note:
-
Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital
-
Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.
Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer
-
Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.
-
Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk.
-
No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur.
-
Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.
Other EA Options
-
HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)
-
HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)
Questions?
Please contact your referrer or reach us at:
USD
USD
USD