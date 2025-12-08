시그널섹션
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 리뷰
안정성
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 29%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
300
이익 거래:
266 (88.66%)
손실 거래:
34 (11.33%)
최고의 거래:
27.21 USD
최악의 거래:
-33.64 USD
총 수익:
466.46 USD (26 532 pips)
총 손실:
-148.54 USD (9 218 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
45 (56.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
56.35 USD (45)
샤프 비율:
0.27
거래 활동:
11.29%
최대 입금량:
10.73%
최근 거래:
50 분 전
주별 거래 수:
82
평균 유지 시간:
19 분
회복 요인:
9.45
롱(주식매수):
191 (63.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
109 (36.33%)
수익 요인:
3.14
기대수익:
1.06 USD
평균 이익:
1.75 USD
평균 손실:
-4.37 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-22.58 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-33.64 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
24.51%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
7.76 USD
최대한의:
33.64 USD (2.49%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.49% (33.64 USD)
자본금별:
6.43% (67.59 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.s 318
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.s 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +27.21 USD
최악의 거래: -34 USD
연속 최대 이익: 45
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +56.35 USD
연속 최대 손실: -22.58 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PUPrime-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

HalcyonFX Goldie CORE

  • The low-risk setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA, designed for smooth, stable growth with minimal volatility. 

  • Built from years of manual trading experience and EA engineering, this configuration trades XAUUSD (Gold) using the same trend-reactive, grid-based framework, but begins each cycle with a small fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 equity. Additional entries may lightly compound only when needed, making CORE the most beginner-friendly and stable configuration.

  • Performance Stats (1st month; will create a new account soon):  


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • You may start copying with the following capital (Multiplier = 1):

    • $1,000 = Low Risk

    • $500 = Medium Risk

    • $200 = High Risk

  • Base Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 equity (fixed)

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity Example: $200 equity can be $100 capital + $100 bonus OR $200 full capital

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = 0.01 lot. Additional entries may multiply or compound depending on market conditions.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copy execution may experience slight delays compared to the master account.

  • Depending on your starting capital, this model may be low, medium, or high risk. 

  • No system guarantees future profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX - medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND - dynamic scaling with buffer (increasing base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:


