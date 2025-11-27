信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2025 177%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
431
盈利交易:
390 (90.48%)
亏损交易:
41 (9.51%)
最好交易:
160.20 USD
最差交易:
-416.00 USD
毛利:
4 971.04 USD (41 463 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
最大连续赢利:
37 (324.53 USD)
最大连续盈利:
337.30 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
11.40%
最大入金加载:
56.94%
最近交易:
19 几分钟前
每周交易:
26
平均持有时间:
35 分钟
采收率:
4.19
长期交易:
283 (65.66%)
短期交易:
148 (34.34%)
利润因子:
2.08
预期回报:
5.99 USD
平均利润:
12.75 USD
平均损失:
-58.27 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-105.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-544.50 USD (2)
每月增长:
86.22%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
净值:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 431
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.s 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +160.20 USD
最差交易: -416 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +324.53 USD
最大连续亏损: -105.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

没有评论
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 01:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 15:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
每月1000 USD
177%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
7
100%
431
90%
11%
2.08
5.99
USD
47%
1:500
