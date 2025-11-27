シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1000  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 179%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
433
利益トレード:
392 (90.53%)
損失トレード:
41 (9.47%)
ベストトレード:
160.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-416.00 USD
総利益:
4 987.12 USD (41 597 pips)
総損失:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
37 (324.53 USD)
最大連続利益:
337.30 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
11.40%
最大入金額:
56.94%
最近のトレード:
9 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
28
平均保有時間:
34 分
リカバリーファクター:
4.22
長いトレード:
285 (65.82%)
短いトレード:
148 (34.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.09
期待されたペイオフ:
6.00 USD
平均利益:
12.72 USD
平均損失:
-58.27 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-105.78 USD)
最大連続損失:
-544.50 USD (2)
月間成長:
87.61%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 433
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +160.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -416 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +324.53 USD
最大連続損失: -105.78 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PUPrime-Live 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

レビューなし
