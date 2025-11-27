SinyallerBölümler
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX Goldie Lux

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 50%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
135
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
123 (91.11%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (8.89%)
En iyi işlem:
160.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-159.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 527.36 USD (12 855 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-521.43 USD (5 557 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (248.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
317.92 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.81%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.53%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
122
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.22
Alış işlemleri:
99 (73.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
36 (26.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.93
Beklenen getiri:
7.45 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-43.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-238.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-238.60 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
50.30%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
238.60 USD (10.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.15% (238.60 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.77% (113.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 135
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.s 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.s 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +160.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -159 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +248.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -238.60 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

HalcyonFX Goldie Lux is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive and grid-style strategy built for fast account growth. This is the aggressive version of HalcyonFX Goldie EA that runs under High Risk settings, with a base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000 capital, suitable for traders who want more aggressive performance.

Copytrading Notice:
Copytraders may experience slight delays in trade execution compared to the main MT4 account. This may result in minor differences in entry price, floating profit/loss, and final results.

Risk Disclaimer:
This strategy is high risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Profit is never guaranteed, and losses may occur. Only trade or copy with capital you can afford to lose.

2025.11.27 10:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 10:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 08:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 06:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
