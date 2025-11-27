HalcyonFX Goldie Lux is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive and grid-style strategy built for fast account growth. This is the aggressive version of HalcyonFX Goldie EA that runs under High Risk settings, with a base lot size of 0.05 per $1,000 capital, suitable for traders who want more aggressive performance.

Copytrading Notice:

Copytraders may experience slight delays in trade execution compared to the main MT4 account. This may result in minor differences in entry price, floating profit/loss, and final results.

Risk Disclaimer:

This strategy is high risk. Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Profit is never guaranteed, and losses may occur. Only trade or copy with capital you can afford to lose.