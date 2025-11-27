SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1000 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 177%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
432
Negociações com lucro:
391 (90.50%)
Negociações com perda:
41 (9.49%)
Melhor negociação:
160.20 USD
Pior negociação:
-416.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 977.04 USD (41 513 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
37 (324.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
337.30 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
11.40%
Depósito máximo carregado:
56.94%
Último negócio:
38 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
27
Tempo médio de espera:
34 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.20
Negociações longas:
284 (65.74%)
Negociações curtas:
148 (34.26%)
Fator de lucro:
2.08
Valor esperado:
5.99 USD
Lucro médio:
12.73 USD
Perda média:
-58.27 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-105.78 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-544.50 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
86.74%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 432
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.s 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +160.20 USD
Pior negociação: -416 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +324.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -105.78 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

