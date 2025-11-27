SignaleKategorien
HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 179%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
433
Gewinntrades:
392 (90.53%)
Verlusttrades:
41 (9.47%)
Bester Trade:
160.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-416.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 987.12 USD (41 597 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
37 (324.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
337.30 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
11.40%
Max deposit load:
56.94%
Letzter Trade:
23 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
28
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
34 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.22
Long-Positionen:
285 (65.82%)
Short-Positionen:
148 (34.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.09
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-58.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-105.78 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-544.50 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
87.61%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
Kapital:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 433
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +160.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -416 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +324.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -105.78 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PUPrime-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

Keine Bewertungen
