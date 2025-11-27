SignalsSections
Alexiss Lacanlale

HalcyonFX GoldieASCEND

Alexiss Lacanlale
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 187%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
437
Profit Trades:
396 (90.61%)
Loss Trades:
41 (9.38%)
Best trade:
160.20 USD
Worst trade:
-416.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 048.56 USD (42 171 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 388.91 USD (24 072 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (324.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
337.30 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
11.40%
Max deposit load:
56.94%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.32
Long Trades:
285 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
152 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
6.09 USD
Average Profit:
12.75 USD
Average Loss:
-58.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-105.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-544.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
92.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
615.90 USD (20.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.66% (615.90 USD)
By Equity:
46.62% (714.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 437
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 18K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.20 USD
Worst trade: -416 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND

  • Started November 20, 2025

  • HalcyonFX Goldie ASCEND (started trading 11/20/2025) is the dynamic compounding setup of the HalcyonFX Goldie EA.

  • Developed through years of combined manual Gold trading and algorithmic research, ASCEND trades XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-reactive grid strategy that begins with a fixed base lot size but automatically increases lot size as the account balance grows.

  • This allows controlled long-term compounding, especially when supported by the required capital buffer.

  • Performance Stats: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345797 


Capital Requirement & Lot Behavior

  • Required Initial Equity: $2,000 (including $1000 buffer)

  • Base Lot Size: 0.05 per $1,000 capital

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling (excluding buffer/credit):

    • $1,000 → 0.05

    • $1,200 → 0.06

    • $1,400 → 0.07

    • …and continues as balance increases.

  • Note: 

    • Initial Equity / Buffer Example: A $2000 equity can be $1000 capital + $1000 deposit bonus OR full $2000 deposit. 

    • If you deposit $2000 and you get 100% deposit bonus, lot size will be computed based on $3000, the buffer is still $1000.

    • Lot Behavior: First entry = base lot size. Further entries may compound (often ×2) for trend continuation or structured recovery.


Copytrading Notice + Disclaimer

  • Copytraders may experience slight execution delays, which may cause minor differences in entries and floating performance.

  • This is a high risk strategy. 

  • No EA guarantees profits. Losses may occur. 

  • Always trade responsibly. Copy only with capital you can afford to lose.


Other EA Options

  • HalcyonFX Goldie CORE — low/flexible risk (fixed 0.01 base lot)

  • HalcyonFX Goldie LUX — medium-risk (fixed 0.05 base lot size)


Questions?

Please contact your referrer or reach us at:

No reviews
